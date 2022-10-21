Guardian Capital held the grand opening of its new 264-unit apartment complex, The Vela on Valpico Road, on Oct. 13.
The project offers one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury apartment homes, including 70 affordable units, on 11.6 acres near the intersection of Valpico Road and MacArthur Drive. The apartments feature open-concept floor plans and energy-efficient appliances.
The complex is made up of 11 three-story buildings, and also includes a 5,000 square-foot clubhouse complex and conference center, plus a pool and spa, and a 24-hour fitness center.
The apartment complex gained city approval in 2019 under the project’s former owner, Katerra, Inc. That company had planned to build the apartments in conjunction with a local factory in Tracy’s Northeast Industrial Area, but in 2021 Katerra closed the 577,000-square-foot facility as the company moved through bankruptcy proceedings.
Guardian Capital then acquired and completed the apartment complex.
The grand opening included a presentation from Tracy Mayor Nancy Young of a Certificate of Congratulations from the City of Tracy to Guardian CEO Jim Previti.
“We appreciate your help and all the cooperation from the mayor and staff,” Previti said to Young. “We’re happy to have our grand opening, here with 98 units about to be delivered.”
Previti also presented a check for $2,500 to Dale Applewhite-Johnson, Interim Executive Director for Sow A Seed Community Foundation, which serves Tracy youth facing mental health challenges.
Previti noted that the first units will be occupied on Nov. 1, and Guardian Capital is presently looking for land to build another project locally.
Based in Carlsbad, California with offices in Newport Beach and Sacramento, Guardian focuses primarily on the development and operation of institutional-quality multifamily communities, grocery-anchored retail centers and well-located office properties.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
