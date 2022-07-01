The Tracy City Council on Friday approved a budget for 2022-23 that will see an increase in both sales tax and property tax revenue, and will allow the city to hire 25 new people, including three department heads, seven police officers and six operations and utility workers.
The $352.2 million spending plan includes a $103.7 million general fund, which covers salaries and operational budgets for each department.
Last year the general fund took in about $117.8 million, about $32.3 more than it spent ($85.6 million), with most of that revenue coming from sales and property taxes. The difference between revenue and spending is transferred to other funds within the city’s budget.
For the next fiscal year the city is looking at nearly $138 million in general fund revenue. Sales tax is still the biggest share ($69.7 million, about 50%), which is about $15.5 million more than last year, an increase of about 28%.
The increase is attributed to a change in reporting of sales taxes from a “predominant sales tax producer,” according to Budget Officer Felicia Galindo’s report. Previously sales taxes from e-commerce businesses like Amazon would be distributed through a county pool, but since early 2021 those sales taxes go directly to the city where the sale was made.
Galindo noted that the city’s sales tax revenue will continue to grow along with the opening of new e-commerce businesses in town.
The nearly $103.7 million in spending in the 2022-23 general fund goes mostly toward personnel, nearly $54 million, with another $40.3 million going toward services and supplies. The Police Department alone, with 169 total staff positions, will account for about $36 million in personnel costs out of the department’s $44.7 million budget.
For his first budget as the city’s top administrator, City Manager Michael Rogers has arranged department budgets in a way that he expects will more closely align services and functions that should be coordinated and planned under a larger budget umbrella.
For example, city planning for housing, transportation and jobs will now be under a new Department of Mobility and Housing to be led by a new department director.
“There’s actual linkages when you look at mobility and housing,” Rogers said. “A lot of logistics companies want to be here. That’s economic development.”
He added that jobs, housing and transportation are also linked in the lives of local workers, be they commuters or folks who live and work in town. Rogers noted that elimination of “silo mentality,” where city offices plan independently of each other without sharing information, will compel the city to consider how jobs, housing and transportation are linked together.
“When you look at housing, if you don’t necessarily have the mobility aspect, how do you get the jobs? This is where rail, this is where transit, this is even airports, all of these transportation modes, are so important, to have viable housing within a community and thus the linkages between those areas.”
Finance Director Karin Schnaider also noted that economic development depends on how people are able to get from their homes to their jobs.
“The idea is that it will be able to combine these ideas of matching transportation needs, housing needs and economic development. That is a three-pronged approach to being able to make Tracy an affordable place to live and to be successful for the long term.”
The department will have 13 staff members, including the airport, economic development, homeless services and transit managers, and a budget of $12 million.
Rogers told the council that the addition of a homeless services manager will move the city toward its goal of helping people find ways back into housing and the workforce.
“That was really one phase of something that is really much larger that the city has to continue to work towards, and that’s looking at permanent housing, and not only permanent housing for the unhoused. We have to really start addressing affordable housing, and so this is a division here that will definitely start to focus in on those particular areas.”
New additions also include an Innovation and Technology Department, led by a new Chief Innovation Officer. The department is based on the concept of a “smart city” where the city can seek out ways that applications can streamline access to city services and offerings, while also collecting data to help define services residents will need most. It will have 10 employees, mostly information technology workers, and a budget of $4.1 million.
The city also will hire a new director to head up the Operations and Utilities Department, taking on the role of a public works department while also running city utilities. It will have a staff of 123 employees and a budget of $85.4 million.
