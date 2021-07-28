The City of Tracy’s Tracer bus service will have some new changes implemented starting Aug. 1, with new fares starting on Sept. 1.
These changes will affect Tracer’s newest service, TracerPLUS, as well as the bus service’s G Route loops that were mostly used by those trying to connect to the Altamont Corridor Express train on the south side of town.
TracerPLUS is a shared-ride, curb-to-curb premium service that was introduced as pilot program for on-demand rides in August 2020. The service operates during times when the regular fixed route of the Tracy Tracer is not available in an effort to still provide services during times when demand is lower. Riders are able to schedule pickup and dropoff times up to 48 hours in advance for destinations within city limits during the program’s hours of services at a low-cost fixed rate.
“We have had a steady increase in the amount of passengers that have been using it particularly on Sundays, and the current fare is listed as a promotional fare of $2 for up to two people to ride,” said City of Tracy Transit Manager Ed Lovell during a presentation to city council on July 20.
The pilot program originally only operated on the weekends but will now have expanded services to accommodate the increased demand. The new hours of service for TracerPLUS will be as follows:
• Monday through Thursday from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
• Fridays from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
• Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
• Sundays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The implementation of these new hours will also mark the elimination of Tracer’s early morning G Route loop that ran at 5 a.m. and 6 a.m., primarily used by commuters transferring to the ACE train service.
“Those would be replaced by this on demand service, which would be more flexible in order to get people to where they need to go at that time in the morning,” said Lovell.
Now that the promotional period for this program is coming to a close, rates for regular passengers will be increased to $4 for up to three riders, while staying at $2 for seniors and ADA passengers. This change takes effect on Sept. 1.
Comparatively, the San Joaquin Regional Transit district has a similar service through its VanGo program, which charges passengers $4 per person for the first five miles within the county and $.50 per additional mile.
Lovell said that there are no current plans to increase fares for the regular bus service at this time, but it is something to be considered.
“I'd just like to also reiterate that fares that we've had for the fixed route and paratransit, we haven't actually increased those for over 10 years. And so, those are probably due for a revisit in the near future as well,” said Lovell.
• Contact Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
