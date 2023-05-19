When the workday started on Monday Frances Misquez-Swenson was ready for her new challenge.
She had put herself in the center of the whirlwind of activity that is Tracy Interfaith Ministries. The local food and clothing bank has continued growing over the past 35 years, and is often the go-to charity for local businesses and individuals who have something to donate, and the place where those in town who struggle to feed their families can pick up regular food boxes.
Misquez-Swenson started her new job on Monday as director of the charity at 311 Grant Line Road, next to El Pescadero Park at the north end of Parker Avenue. It’s a destination she was bound for since she retired from the financial services industry in 2018.
“When I retired volunteer work was the next best thing to do,” she said, adding that it started with a job in the clothing department, where bags of donated clothing are sorted, and those that are in good condition are brought out to a shop-like setting for the charity’s clients to select.
“I just found a passion for Tracy Interfaith Ministries as I came every week and was faithful to my Thursdays. After working corporate for so many years and then seeing how a non-profit works your mindset changes really quickly,” she said.
It also matters that as a Tracy native – her grandparents and parents moved to Tracy from Las Cruces, New Mexico, in the 1940s – Tracy Interfaith Ministries was the most obvious place where she could serve her community.
“This is my town. This is my community, and knowing what Interfaith is doing for my community, I just felt really connected here.”
She kept getting more involved until she became one of the organizers for Tracy Interfaith Ministries’ annual gala, the charity’s one big fundraiser held last month at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church.
“That kicked up my participation here a little bit more. We got a lot of donations from downtown, and I was proud to ask for donations from all of the downtown restaurants, and found a little success in that as well.”
Misquez-Swenson takes over for Carrie Grover, who became the director in 2020 after a long search and recently took a job as Executive Director of the Stockton Children's Museum. Grover stayed on for a few weeks so that Misquez-Swenson could follow her through all of the administrative work required to keep the place running.
Tracy Interfaith Ministries is open to clients 4 hours a day Monday through Thursday. Volunteers show up 1 to 2 hours before the 10 a.m. opening, with volunteers also coming in on Saturdays to sort donations.
“I actually shadowed. I worked in pantry. I worked the desk. I went around the warehouse. I sat with Carrie and did reporting with her, which was most of my training, sitting with Carrie,” Misquez-Swenson said. “There’s a lot of reporting that needs to be done, daily, weekly, ordering stuff, ordering food, finding out what’s needed in the warehouse.”
“Some days we have more than 100 families that are fed.”
The work at the charity is done by dozens of volunteers, including individuals and families who have been there many years. During COVID many of the volunteers, including seniors who were especially worried about getting sick, stepped away, and the charity is still trying to build back its volunteer base.
“There’s an age group, and I’m in it, where you’ve just retired and you really might need something to do one or two days a week,” Misquez-Swenson said. “It’s really a great community, and a definite camaraderie.”
Three assistant directors -- Amy Scudder, Kathy Breeden and Diane Ruiz – direct the flow of workers as they bring donations in at the back of the building, sort and pack them, and provide food boxes to clients waiting at the front of the building.
“On Mondays we start out with lots of food from all of our retailers that give us donations. By Thursday we’re out of everything,” said Breeden, adding that people show up well before 10 a.m. and wait in line so they can sign up for food boxes and pick them up.
“The line gets so long, and they have to wait, depending on the day of the week, anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour to get through.”
Scudder added that in addition to donations from the public, the charity gets donations from 11 stores in town, including the big grocery retailers. They recently got donations through the U.S. Post Office annual canned food drive, and financial donations allow them to buy $10,000 to $14,000 worth of food a month from local grocery stores.
Misquez-Swenson said that it couldn’t happen without detailed organization, with documentation of donations coming in and food boxes going out, the families being fed, and grants that the charity applies for.
“We have to report on all of the particulars that are of importance to a nonprofit,” she said. “Without strong assistant management it would be impossible for me to do the job.”
Tracy Interfaith Ministries got its start in a closet at First Presbyterian Church in 1988 when 22 churches in town, all dedicated to providing food baskets for families in need, realized that working together to serve the community would be more effective than each church running its own food bank.
For many years the charity worked out of a small building on Holly Drive just north of Grant Line Road. Jean Shipman was the director at first, with Darlene Quinn the director from 2000 to 2018.
During that time the charity held a building campaign to fund the new facility between El Pescadero Park and what had been the Tracy Fire Department Station 96, and the 9,500-square-foot building sits on land leased from the city of Tracy. That building opened in 2007.
Information on the charity is at tracyinterfaith.org, www.facebook.com/TracyInterfaithMinistries, by email, info@tracyinterfaith.org, or by calling (209) 836-5424.
