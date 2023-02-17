Officers with the Tracy area California Highway Patrol will have a new place to call home when they move into their new office off Pescadero Avenue after 48 years at the office on West Grant Line Road.
The new building will serve as headquarters for the nearly 40 officers and staff who patrol the Tracy freeways and roads, including southwestern San Joaquin County south to the Stanislaus County and west to the Alameda County lines.
The 19,593-square-foot-building located at 1175 E. Pecadero Avenue will feature a 4,485 garage space and a 4,011-square-foot fueling station with above ground tank and storage buildings.
Tracy area CHP Commander Lt. Jo Pini said the new headquarters will bring several upgrades from their current site
“It’s modern, it has a lot of technology that we don’t have at all,” Pini said. “We have cameras throughout the whole building, we have Wi-Fi throughout the whole building and that’s important. We have radios in every room of every building so that way we can stay in constant communication and hear the calls for service.”
The current 4,312-square-foot-building on Grant Line Road, dedicated in February 1975, no longer meets current earthquake safety ratings required in governmental buildings and required constant maintenance.
Construction work is still continuing on the new building and Pini said the local office is tentatively scheduled to be operating out of the new facility by May.
“I think this building is state of the art. It’s about new technology and better serving the community with a place for the community to come and attend our Start Smart classes and attend our trainings we have, but also for the officers to utilize the technology we continue to introduce with MVARS (Mobile Video/Audio Recording System dash cams) and our mobile cameras and those types of things,” Pini said. “They can come in, they do their job , they can get plugged in quickly. They have internet access that is really strong here, to be able to download their information then be on their way. I think everyone is very excited about the newer technology and better ways to do our job more effectively and efficiently.”
The building’s dedicated rooms include: briefing room, an indoors training room for physical practice including arrest techniques, men’s and women’s locker rooms, a report writing area, a conference room, interview room, holding area, several storage rooms a kitchen area records room. A separate garage features lifts, tire area and a separate enclosed section nearby to store vehicles impounded as part of an investigation. A 140-foot-tall communications tower is at the back of the facility and serves the office’s radio needs.
“We definitely have more space. I think having the space for guys to do their job is going to be something everyone is going to enjoy,” Pini said. “It will help create a better training atmosphere so we continue to work on the things we need to for our officers to continue to be safe going out on patrol every day.”
Once the office is open the CHP plans to host a grand opening ceremony for the community to see the new facility. Pini said the design will help welcome the community in.
“The classes we will be able to host will be comfortable in a nice setting where you have the latest and greatest televisions, we have drop down screens, we have things for the community to come out and be proud of sitting right off Pescadero. You can see it off the freeway,” Pini said. “Knowing we are here, we’re getting everything we need to do a better job to serve the community and they should come and see it and see what we’re doing to make it safer for the community out there.”
Contact Glenn Moore at gmoore@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4252.
