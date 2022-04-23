The City of Tracy is on the verge of creating new policies governing how trees around the city should be managed and maintained.
At Tuesday’s Tracy City Council meeting Tracy Public Works Director Don Scholl introduced Streets Superintendent David Murphy and Internal Services Superintendent John Newman, both arborists certified by the International Society of Arboriculture, as they presented the city’s Urban Forest Management Plan.
During the 2-hour discussion the council heard public input on how it should maintain an urban forest, the types of trees the city should favor, and the potential for some trees to be labeled as having historic significance.
The council discussed the city’s role in stewardship of an urban forest, including responsibilities and liabilities, and how residents should interact with the city if trees create problems, including broken sidewalks, interference with utilities and falling limbs.
The plan serves as an inventory of trees within the city, including 35,561 city trees, documents the canopy cover they provide, and spells out the benefits that an urban forest provides, including clean air, a cooling effect in the summertime, stormwater absorption, biodiversity, and human health benefits.
Scholl told the council that he didn’t expect approval of the plan this week, but comments from the public and the council would give him and the city arborists an opportunity to make adjustments to the plan so they could bring it back for approval within the next 2 or 3 months.
“Ultimately the UFMP is a living document. It is intended to provide guidance and goals for the overall urban forestry program. The objectives outlined will be tracked, and our intent is to provide updates to the community on our progress toward these objectives,” Scholl told the council.
For example, the plan spells out a goal to have a 12.4% canopy cover over the city by 2040. Newman reported that the canopy cover today is about 7.4%. About 80% of that cover is provided by trees that are in fair to very good health. This type of data shows where trees need to be replaced in order to promote healthy canopy growth.
City parks, not including those areas devoted to ball fields, have a greater share of canopy cover, about 25.7%, though they could have up to 59% canopy cover, the report noted.
Mayor Pro Tem Veronica Vargas said that the plan suggests that the city should have an environmental sustainability committee.
“I would like to have a subcommittee where people are appointed by the council, and maybe a couple of council members would like to serve there, just to help develop and nurture and come up on a yearly basis with suggestions or improvements or even a report on how we implement the plan,” Vargas said.
She also echoed some public comments that suggested this plan could lead to the creation of a heritage tree ordinance, where older trees in town, or those deemed to have historical significance, would be protected.
“The heritage tree ordinance could be a sensitive subject,” Scholl said. “You’re talking about people’s private property in some cases and we want to be very sensitive about that and be very judicious about when we choose the criteria for designating something as a heritage tree.”
Councilwoman Eleassia Davis noted that city trees could cause problems for residents, such as cracked streets, uneven sidewalks or falling limbs, and wanted to make sure the city does its part to prevent problems.
Murphy said that the plan update includes efforts to streamline the process where residents can call the city to maintain or remove problem trees, or inspect trees if residents suspect there is a problem.
“We try to respond to the urgency, the emergency – my gas line, the water line – those have to take precedence because we’re worried about public safety, public health,” Murphy said.
Davis added that new policies should allow residents to hire licensed contractors to maintain trees and apply for reimbursements from the city if the resident sees a sense of urgency to resolve a problem.
Councilman Dan Arriola said that he too supports creation of a city environmental sustainability committee, and also echoed Davis’s concern about safe sidewalks.
“I know that when I was 12 years old walking home from Monte Vista Middle School, kind of the backroads, and I tripped and broke my arm, and didn’t have health insurance and it was such a traumatic event for my family it ultimately threw us into bankruptcy,” he said. “Now we probably would sue, but I had to go to law school to learn that.”
Councilman Mateo Bedolla asked about the policy now if residents want to request that the city trim trees. Murphy replied that the city maintains trees in city parks, street trees and trees in city easements, but doesn’t maintain trees on private property.
Mayor Nancy Young told city staff that she looks forward to seeing the plan updated with input from Tuesday’s meeting incorporated.
“Thanks for this document. From what I’m hearing tonight it’s the first of its kind for our city,” Young said. “It’s showing the responsibility we have to the shared Earth that we live in.”
Young also acknowledged Arriola’s statement about the city’s potential for liability if people are injured because of root damage to sidewalks.
“There are so many things to consider it’s overwhelming, but (the city will) actually have a document where you start to look at those kinds of things in there.”
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.