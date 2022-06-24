New cases of COVID-19 are on the rise again, with the past month seeing an increase in people testing positive for the coronavirus as well as a rise in hospitalizations, while the number of deaths reported has been on the decline since winter.
On Tuesday San Joaquin County Public Health Officer Maggie Park told the county Board of Supervisors that the highly transmissible Omicron variants are responsible for the increase, with 22 new cases per-100,000 residents on May 23 to 33 new cases per-100,000 as of June 20.
“While we all want COVID-19 to be a thing of the past, these highly contagious variants continue to mutate causing continued transmission and hospitalization,” Park told the board. “The good news is that while people continue to get COVID-19, their risk of hospitalization and death has decreased dramatically due to vaccinations and boosters.”
Park talked about how COVID has affected children, with 1.68 million children ages 6 months to 17 years having contracted the virus since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. More than 10,400 required hospitalization, and 71 have died.
She noted that the U.S. Center for Disease Control has recently authorized COVID-19 vaccine doses for young children, including a two-dose Moderna vaccine series for children ages 6 months through 5 years, and a three-dose Pfizer vaccine series for children ages 6 months through 4 years.
The county will offer these pediatric doses at a mass vaccination event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. tomorrow at 620 N. Aurora Street in Stockton. COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters for anyone 5 years and older will also be available.
San Joaquin County has reported 178,426 cases and 2,247 deaths since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. COVID-19 infections have tended to rise in the summer, decrease in the fall, rise again in the winter and decrease in the spring.
The winter of 2020-21 saw the highest rates of hospitalizations and deaths, while the highest rates of reports of positive cases came in the winter of 2021-22, with the 7-day average of new infections in the county going over 2,100 cases per-day in the second week of January.
By the end of March the rate of new cases dropped to below 25 per-day, but cases have risen steadily since then. The county reported a 7-day average of 285 cases per-day on June 13.
Deaths and hospitalizations peaked in the winter of 2020-21, and while hospitalizations have followed the familiar pattern, there have been fewer deaths in the past year when compared with the first year of the pandemic.
The 7-day average for deaths rose above five per-day in early September of 2021, declined, and then rose again to above five per-day in early February of this year. Deaths have declined since then, and the 7-day average for deaths in the county dropped below two per-day by early March and has hovered at just over one per-day since the start of April.
Daily hospitalizations also reached a peak in January at 323, declined to less than 15 per-day for most of April and May and started to rise again in late May to 40 or more per-day since the first week of June.
Statewide the number of new cases hit a peak in January when the 7-day average rose to over 111,000 per-day, and then declined to less than 2,300 per-day by the end of March. So far in June that average has mostly hovered between 14,000 and 16,000 new cases per-day.
The 7-day average for deaths statewide rose above 200 in February and has been on a steady decline since then, dropping below 30 earlier this month before a slight increase last week.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
