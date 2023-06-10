LATHROP - A ceremony was held in Lathrop’s River Islands community for the groundbreaking of a new high school in the Banta Unified School District on May 25.
The future school site will occupy nearly 200,000-square-feet of land off Paradise Road on the western edge of River Islands. The school will house 1,800 students with an administration building, classroom buildings, gymnasium, cafeteria, CTE building, student center/library and a football practice field with a running track.
The master of ceremonies was River Islands Academies Executive Director Brenda Scholl, who introduced guest speakers that included River Islands Development President Susan Dell’Osso, who is also the River Islands Academies School Board President, Banta Unified School District Superintendent Rechelle Pearlman and River Islands High School Principal Carey Simoni.
“A high school is not just a building, it’s the heart and the soul of the community,” said Superintendent Pearlman. “It’s a place where dreams are born and nurtured and transformed into reality. Our new high school will be a beacon of inspiration.”
Banta Unified School District Board of Trustees President Doug Diestler told the gathering that the groundbreaking was a significant moment.
“We are building hope,” he said. “We are building community and we are building a future. This ground right here is going to change the world and this ground is going to make a difference.”
Among the dignitaries and school officials in attendance were San Joaquin County Superintendent of Schools Troy Brown, Hale Construction officials, Lathrop City officials and the teaching staff of River Islands Academies.
• Denise Ellen Rizzo is the public relations consultant for Banta Unified School District. Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030
