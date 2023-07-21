The city of Tracy has begun the environmental review process for a new hotel on Corral Hollow Road just north of Grant Line Road.
The Tru by Hilton Hotel project at 2605 N. Corral Hollow Road will be next door to the Home2 Suites by Hilton at the northwest corner of Corral Hollow and Grant Line Road. Project proponent Andy Kotecha of Raad Hospitality Group is proposing a 49-foot-tall, four-story, 78-room hotel totaling 10,340 square feet on the first floor and 9,050 square feet on each of the other floors. It will also include 80 parking spaces and a swimming pool with a patio and lounge area.
The project is currently in a 20-day review period, which ends on July 27, for an initial study/mitigated negative declaration. The initial study states that the city has reviewed the project and determined that there will be no significant impact to the environment.
The project will also get a hearing before the Tracy Planning Commission at its Aug. 9 meeting, and the Tracy City Council will consider the project as well following planning commission review.
The initial study/mitigated negative declaration is available at Tracy City Hall, 333 Civic Center Plaza, Tracy, CA 95376. The report is also available on the city’s website: https://www.cityoftracy.org/our-city/departments/planning/specific-plans-environmental-impact-reports-and-initial-studies/-folder-469.
