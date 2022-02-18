The New Jerusalem School campus looks a lot different today than it did 16 years ago when David Thoming took the job as superintendent of the New Jerusalem School Elementary School District.
Under his watch the campus was transformed from a rural country school to the home of New Jerusalem School and Delta Charter Schools. That 16-year transformation included growth of the charter school from 450 students in a program dedicated to home schooling to about 2,100 students enrolled in six different programs offered under the Delta Charter umbrella.
Thoming, 52, announced to the New Jerusalem School District Board of Education on Feb. 8 that he would be stepping down as superintendent at the end of the school year, concluding a 20-year career with the district.
That growth has included the addition of classroom buildings on the north end of the campus, across the playground from New Jerusalem School, the addition of the Teranishi Events Center, which serves as the schools’ gymnasium and multi-purpose room. Next came the addition of a sports complex – complete with a football/soccer field and baseball and softball diamonds – on the other side of Koster Road, and then more classrooms next to the sports fields.
“Our growth has been tremendous, and it really comes down to one simple thing: Simple to say, not so easy to implement, and that is to always put kids and families first,” Thoming said.
He said that the six programs offered by Delta Charter – including Delta Charter K-8, Delta Home, DC Online, Delta Bridges, Delta Keys, and Delta Charter High School – are each designed to reach students that other school districts overlook, often as those districts attempt to start up charter programs of their own.
“People who come out here are trying to escape the bureaucracy and hard-headedness and the unwillingness to be flexible with their kids and treat them as individuals rather than widgets,” he said.
“I’ve always said, we’re not the school for everybody. Traditional public schools do a really good job for 80% of the kids.”
The other 20 percent he sees as the square pegs that the other districts try to pound into round holes, and said many come to Delta Charter feeling like the traditional public schools didn’t value their potential. They’re the ones who thrive at Delta Charter and then in college.
“I can tell you countless stories of kids like that, who just didn’t fit in at a traditional school and were looking for something different.”
Thoming grew up at New Jerusalem School, graduating eighth grade in in 1983 before going to Tracy High, where he graduated in 1987.
He came back to the district in 1996 as a coach, and became a multi-subject teacher for sixth, seventh and eighth grades in 2002. He became principal/superintendent at the start of 2006 and has been in that job ever since.
He expects to stay on in an advisory capacity for a year while the new superintendent, Kellyann Reis, settles into the job. After that he plans to move to Oklahoma near the town of Norman, at the southern end of the metropolitan area surrounding Oklahoma City.
Reis, 49, also attended New Jerusalem School, graduating eighth grade in 1986 and then going on to Tracy High where she graduated in 1990. She returned to her home school upon her graduation from Fresno State in 1994.
“I literally stepped out of college with my bachelor’s and started working for the county for speech therapy with severely handicapped,” she said.
She was in the kindergarten classroom 3 years later, has taught eighth grade, and in 2016 became the administrator for Delta Home Charter School, while also becoming director of online programs for three of the Delta Charter programs.
Upon learning that Thoming was leaving she stepped up to take on the top administrator’s job.
“I’ve lived in this school, this district. This has been my home and I want to continue to build that,” she said, adding that she hadn’t considered a role as superintendent as her career goal, but felt she could keep New Jerusalem and Delta Charter on the path that Thoming has set.
“I think growth is always going to be there, because we’re so sought after for being unique and being the ones who do keep kids first,” she said.
“I literally interview each and every family that comes through for our online programs, and so I know what their desires are. I know what the needs are of the kids coming in. That knowledge is what we can build within.”
Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
