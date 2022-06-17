David Thoming closed his final year as superintendent of New Jerusalem School District with a celebration of one of his key accomplishments on Saturday.
The David P. Thoming Education and Sports Complex represents a major expansion of the New Jerusalem campus, adding 16.62 acres on the west side of Koster Road, across from the original New Jerusalem campus. The 28-classroom education center, the new home for the Delta Charter K-8 program, surrounds a blacktop that includes basketball and volleyball courts, plus a playground structure.
“Throughout Dave’s leadership throughout the last 16 years it seems like construction is all we’ve been doing around here. Every summer we’ve got something going on,” said school board President William Koster during Saturday morning’s dedication ceremony.
“This is all due to Dave’s vision,” Koster said, adding that his staff, including deputy superintendents Steve Payne and Laurie Fracolli, executive assistant Lorena Tafoya and incoming superintendent Kellyann Reis, have all been major contributors to the growth of the school.
“Dave would always say, it’s all about the students, and it is all about the students. We did, as a family, and I consider all a family here, we did whatever it takes to make the students succeed. That’s the success of Dave and his leadership and the people he brought in beside him.”
The center started with the completion of a new football field for the Delta Charter Dragons. That field opened in time for the Dragons’ 2018 season, their second ever, and the next year it was named in honor of Elias Gamez, a 2-year team captain, who died in April 2019 after a 3-year fight against Hodgkin lymphoma.
Addition of baseball and softball diamonds followed, and in late 2019 the New Jerusalem school board approved purchase of the 28 modular buildings that would make up the education center.
Payne read the resolution dedicating the center, noting that Thoming grew up at New Jerusalem School, completed eighth grade in 1983, and during his 16 years as superintendent he transformed a school with dwindling enrollment to a multi-faceted institution across seven separate schools, including on-campus charter schools and online programs.
Thoming’s daughter, Trista Thoming, read more of her father’s biography, highlighting his decision in December of 2001 to pursue a career in education after working on the family farm.
“He came home and the first day he couldn’t stop talking about his day, something he never did while working on the farm,” she said.
A relentless schedule, and eventually the establishment of Delta Charter School as fully-functional school followed, and Delta Charter would continue to evolve.
“The pandemic brought on a whole new batch of students from other districts that refused to reopen and recognize the damage that online learning was having on children,” she said.
“When you are one man fighting the country and state day in and day out just to do what is best for kids it becomes exhausting. He never allowed the staff or the students in the district to feel it, though.”
When it was his turn to speak, Thoming acknowledged his share of conflicts over the years, starting with hours spent in the principal’s office as a youngster, and later clashing with county administrators when as superintendent he proposed the establishment of a charter school in the New Jerusalem district.
He added that it was the support of the New Jerusalem school board that made it possible, with past and present boards doing their job to make sure the district was financially stable and in compliance with state law, and then hiring a superintendent to take care of the details.
“Other than that they left it to me, and I valued that trust and responsibility,” Thoming said. “Each trustee has given me the backing to make all of this happen.”
“While many mistakes were made along the way, every decision I made was with the thought of putting kids first,” he added.
“I also never wanted to work in any other district, so I didn’t mind annoying people. Most superintendents, all they do is look for their next job.”
“This is home. This is where I went to school. My family has been involved with this school since it opened in 1876. I wasn’t going anywhere. I always said that when I left here I would never work in education again and I meant it. That gave me the freedom to always put kids first and fight for this district.”
Thoming plans to move to Oklahoma, but will stay in the area to serve as an advisor for the school district as Reis transitions into her new job.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
