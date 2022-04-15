William Maslyar hasn’t had to go far to find new challenges in his educational career. Since coming to Tracy in the mid-1990s the educational landscape in the growing town has continued to change around him.
As principal of Poet Christian School since 2000 he has seen the homes around his school transition from new subdivisions to established neighborhoods, including families where the kids he knew early in his career are now the parents of today’s students.
“I think that’s the great thing about the school: It’s small, I’ve been here a long time and I know so many families, and I’ve known so many of the families over the years,” Maslyar said.
His next move will probably be the biggest since he arrived in 1995 as an eighth-grade math teacher at what was then Clover Middle School at Holly Drive and Beverly Place. In July he takes over as principal of Kimball High School, replacing Ben Keller, who is moving to Brazil.
Maslyar said that the toughest part will be leaving his educational home of 22 years, a place where the staff and 550 kids have become like family.
“It’s a great school community. Honestly, it’s hard to leave this school community,” he said. “I think it was time for a change. For me at this stage it was time to move.”
He was looking for an opportunity to try something new while still doing the work he loves.
“I never want to be away from the kids, so the district office scares me a little bit, just because of being away from the students. I get my energy and drive from them,” he said. “There were opportunities at the high school that opened up. I applied. I didn’t know what my chances were, but I’m happy I’m being given the opportunity.”
Maslyar graduated from San Jose State University with a degree in mathematics and holds a master’s degree in educational administration from University of LaVerne. He started teaching at Franklin High School in Stockton in 1993 and moved to Clover Middle School 2 years later.
He became assistant principal at Hirsch School when it went year-round in 1999 in response to rapid growth in town. He soon was appointed as interim principal at Poet Christian as then-principal Virginia Stewart moved on to open Discovery Charter School, part of the Tracy Learning Center on what had been the Clover Middle School campus.
Poet Christian School soon became known as the home of Tracy Unified School District’s arts magnet program, with enhanced dance, drama and music programs among the school’s educational offerings. Maslyar said that the recession several years later, between 2008 and 2010, saw the dismantling of that program and the loss of about one-third of the school’s staff.
“That was probably the single most tragic moment for this school, at least for me, just seeing all of that disappear,” he said.
He sees Kimball High as a place to pursue similar educational opportunities for teachers and students who desire specialized programs, but on a much bigger scale and a wider variety of programs available to students.
“They have the medical health and sciences academy, which to me is really exciting. When you just look at the pandemic and the impact on health, and the medical field in itself, you just see that that field is forever growing and expanding,” he said, adding that the potential for a new hospital across the street as part of the Westside development is also encouraging.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.