Laurie Ellis recently joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties as the manager for their Tracy and Ripon offices.
“Laurie Ellis brings an impressive skill set with an amazing track record and long established history in the real estate industry. She puts a heavy emphasis on client service and satisfaction, and is aligned with all of our core values and goals,” said Gretchen Pearson, President and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties Pearson. “Laurie will be an invaluable member of our leadership team and we couldn’t be happier to welcome her as a Drysdale."
Ellis began her career in real estate more than 30 years ago, starting in new home sales, and soon broadened her expertise to encompass all facets of real estate transactions. She has taken on roles as both proprietor and manager of a thriving real estate enterprise.
Her prestigious accolades include the "Armand" award, a testament to her attitude, dedication, and professionalism, and she holds consecutive honors from the Association of Realtors Master Club Awards, presently holding the distinction of Masters Club Outstanding Life Member.
“Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties is one of the most trusted brands in the real estate industry and has a long-standing reputation for providing top notch experiences to both agents and clients,” Ellis said. “Their values perfectly align with mine and I can’t think of a better fit for me!”
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.