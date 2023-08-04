The Tracy City Center Association has named Reza Kazemi as the downtown business group’s interim executive director as of July 1. The TCCA board made the selection at its July 13 meeting.
Kazemi resigned as president of TCCA’s board of directors and from the board at that meeting so he could take on the executive director position. He replaces Kristen Kardous, who left the group back in the spring after only a few months on the job. Kardous took over for Dino Margaros, who died in August 2022 after 12 years of leading the downtown business group.
In a statement released on Monday, TCCA’s board of directors said that Kazemi will oversee day-to-day operations of the downtown business group while also “ensuring the continued success of its events by working closely with the board of directors, staff, merchants and volunteers during transition while continuing the vision, growth and future endeavors of Tracy’s vibrant Downtown District.”
Kazemi added that TCCA is due for some internal restructuring before it begins a search for a permanent executive director.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.