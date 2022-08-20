A new free notification system allows Tracy police along with county and state officials to keep residents informed of emergency situations in their area as they happen.
Tracy Alert went online in late June allowing residents to receive a text, email or voice message informing them of potentially hazardous or dangerous situations involving weather, traffic and other emergencies.
The system was used on Saturday morning when police sent a Tracy Alert message for residents to avoid the area of Corral Hollow Road near Tennis Lane because of a vehicle accident involving a motorcycle with major injuries.
The alert system is in conjunction with the California Office of Emergency Services 9-1-1 branch. Residents can sign up for the free service at smart911.com or download the Smart911 app for their mobile device which also allows sending targeted alerts based on the device’s location.
Because of limited information sent by text, Smart911 app user can register an email to receive additional information on emergency situations.
The app will provide users with the highest priority information alerts from the national Weather Service based on their real-time locations.
For more information visit the Tracy Police Department website at www.tracypd.com.
