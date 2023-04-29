New post office was big news 100 years ago

For a number of years following the founding of Tracy by the Central Pacific Railroad in 1878, Tracy’s post office was located in several small store fronts.
The first locations were on the ground floor of the Odd Fellows building on Sixth Street. Two fires, one in 1898 and a second in 1911, forced the post office to move to new quarters on Sixth Street.
The various leased locations became more cramped quarters as the railroad and dry-land farming economy propelled growth.
But finally, a century ago, in April 1923, construction of a building farther north on Central Avenue was completed for the post office on the vacant lot just south of the southwest corner of 10th Street and Central Avenue.
The lot was owned by the Kelly Bros., who invested in real estate in the early 20th century, The Greyhound Bus Depot on the north side of 11th Street just west of Holly Drive and a car wash on the north side of the adjacent alley were two of their properties.
When the postal service decided that the time had come for Tracy to have its own post office building, construction of Tracy’s first post office on the southern half of the vacant property south of 10th Street was started in February 1923.
In the Press news stories about the start of construction and later the completion of the post office building, there was no mention of the owners of the property but it was a well-circulated rumor, though never confirmed, that the one of the Kelly Brothers had had acquired the property in a poker game. Tracy wasn’t called “Poker City” for nothing.
William Cohrs, a local building contractor, was low bidder in construction of the single-story brick building, 33 feet wide and 95 feet deep, with sufficient strength to add two additional levels if needed. They never were built.
Finally, on April 30, 1923. Tracy’s first real post office building was completed and furnished.
A goodly number of Tracyites flocked to the new building on opening day, and according to the Press, were impressed by its size and features befitting a first-class post office.
It wasn’t long before the Kelly Bros. built a companion building on the north side of the vacant lot. Its first tenant was the Piggy Wiggly food market. In 1926, the new J.C. Penney Co. store took over the Piggly Wiggly lease.
When the federal government built the next post office building at the corner of Adam and 12th streets in 1937, Penney’s occupied both 1923 buildings at the southwest corner of 10th and Central, creating one larger space for the Penney’s, and later The Mart.
Holdup’s close call for the postmaster
After its completion in 1923, the post office building on Central Avenue didn’t attract much attention. But that changed in a hurry on Oct. 26, 1928. That was the day the Tracy Post Office was held up by two bandits who got away with $26,000 in cash.
The two young, unmasked holdup men knew it was railroad payday when the post office would receive bags of cash to be transported by car to the Bank of Italy at Seventh Street and Central Avenue, three blocks away.
They also knew that the transfer of the currency cash would begin outdoors at the rear of the post office, and that’s where the hold-up took place.
The Tracy Press reported, “As the postal officials and employees were loading bags of currency into a car owned by post office rural carrier Alva Bachery, one of the bandits stepped up with an automatic pistol in each hand and ordered the men to drop the bags.
“The other bandit remained standing near a small touring car, covering the victims with a rifle. ‘We mean business. Another step and I’ll plug you,’ he shouted.”
Postmaster George Gischel, who had edged closer to the post office’s rear door, ignored the man’s orders and made a lunge for cover just as the man opened fire. A shot missed the postmaster by a few inches and lodged 3 inches into the brick wall nearby.
After firing the shot, the rifle bandit picked up three of the currency sacks and threw them into the waiting car. The other bandit followed him, and they drove off.
The two suspects were later arrested for another holdup in the Bay Area, but they were never charged with the Tracy robbery. Postmaster Gischel was lucky to be alive to tell about it.
• Sam Matthews. Tracy Press publisher emeritus, can be reached at 830-4234 or by mail at shm@tracypress.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.