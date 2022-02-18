Kathleen Bergthold will lead the Tracy Seniors Association as their new president as the organization works to improve the quality of life for people 55-and-older living in Tracy.
Bergthold replaces Cindy Gustafson who retired and moved to Elk Grove. Bergthold has been with the senior association for 7 years, acting as secretary and lead home safety assessor for seniors.
She is a member of the Tracy Golden Agers, the Tracy Police Department’s Citizen Advisory Board, is active in St. Bernard’s Catholic Church Ministry of Caring and has a Master of Arts in psychology and a Bachelor of Arts in human services from Notre Dame De Namur University.
Tracy Seniors Association works to promote health, wellness and safety of seniors in the Tracy community through programs that include the free Safe at Home and Comfort at Home projects for qualifying seniors.
For more information about the Tracy Seniors Association visit www.tracyseniorsassn.com or email to tracyseniorsassociation@gmail.com.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
