Shoppers strolling along Sixth Street have a new place to check out on the second floor of 31 E. Sixth Street. Once they’ve found Elaines’ Boutique, the door to 31A on their right leads upstairs to Consignment Chics on 6th, the newest addition to the row of shops next to the Downtown Front Street Plaza.
Co-owners Cindy Moschetti and Elaine Pombo offer clothes, home decor and accessories. Shoppers will find designer labels too and lots of items that are still new with tags at discounted prices.
Elaine Pombo has been co-owner of Elaines’ Boutique for 12 years and Cindy Moschetti is excited to start her first business in Tracy. The two have been good friends for 12 years and were ready to start a business venture together. When they saw a popular consignment store in town close in 2020 they felt there was a need to bring another one to this growing town.
Both owners are also devoted to downtown Tracy, and have found the community to be supportive of the downtown.
Elaine Pombo has been in Tracy for 30 years, and she and husband Ernie have a 26 year old son. Cindy Moschetti arrived in Tracy from the Bay Area in 2007 and has two grown children and four grandchildren.
