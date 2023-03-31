Three families are bringing their love of sports to the community, and an event on Saturday signaled the opening of new venue that is geared toward giving women more options for competition and recreation.
Hattrick Sports at 3708 Shamrock Way opened 2 weeks ago, and on Saturday a day of badminton, table tennis and cricket tournaments highlighted the venues focus on women’s sports. Throughout the afternoon women competed on the indoor courts.
Business partner Guru Murari said the primary partners, Keerthi Murari, Priya Emmadi and Sowmya Samudrala, saw the disparity in how many women participate in competitive and recreational sports compared to men, though the venue is open to all for memberships and by-the-hour play.
“Our major model of the business is a combination of training and coaching for the kids and adults, all the way from 5 years to adults,” he said. The indoor venue includes spaces for competition and training, as well as an indoor cricket pitch, plus a pro shop to sell equipment and other gear.
For Saturday’s event he estimated that nearly 200 people, nearly all women, came to the tournaments, part of a women’s-oriented league.
“People have been expecting this for a long time and finally we’re making it happen,” he said, adding that Tracy is just the start, and the group has plans to create similar facilities in San Jose and Sacramento.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
