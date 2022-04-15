Throughout his teaching career at Tracy High, Jon Waggle didn’t see himself on a track to become a high school administrator.
Then after 19 years as a science teacher, including 15 years as a coach, he became an assistant principal and learned that it was a role where he would continue to be an important mentor to even more students.
More recently, when he saw that a couple of principals’ jobs were available within Tracy Unified School District, he saw a chance to expand his role to shape the lives of the teenagers he sees every day.
“Basically, if people want to know me, I’m a teacher at heart. That is where I got my start. I love teaching, and I pursued becoming a principal because I want to continue being a teacher and that’s the most effective way I can help people,” Waggle said.
Waggle comes from Tulare County and earned his bachelor's degree and administrative credential from Stanislaus State University, with a teaching credential from Chapman University. After 23 years at Tracy High he saw principal jobs become available and Kimball and Tracy high schools. He would have taken either job, but he landed the job at Tracy High, replacing Jason Noll, who will be TUSD’s new Director of Student Services, and expects that it will be the best fit for him.
“I’m well-versed in the culture of Tracy High, the traditions. I’ve been here for so long I also see opportunities to grow in some areas, primarily in classroom teaching,” he said.
“I know those things that are the third rail. There are those things that are untouchable, but I also know those things where there are opportunities for growth, change, and coming out of COVID those places are primarily teacher-student interaction.”
Waggle said that the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting campus shutdowns and shifts to remove and virtual teaching and learning will be felt for years to come.
“We’ve entered a new era. COVID changed things up a little bit. I think there’s a desire from both staff and students, and probably parents, to re-establish those connections we lost,” he said. “A couple years doesn’t seem like much to people our age, but to kids those developmental years are very important.”
Now Waggle looks forward to the adventure of creating a post-COVID educational environment, where some changes have already happened, and others have yet to be mapped out.
A student population of 1,765 at Tracy High represents a decline in the pre-COVID population of 1900.
“A lot of that is students moving to independent study, charter school, things like that. It’s that COVID hangover,” he said. “It demonstrates how big of a role schools play for those kids. We broke that continuity and that trust, and it’s going to take some time to bring that back.”
His years in the profession have showed Waggle that young people find some of their greatest opportunities within the high school environment.
“I take it as a personal goal of mine: We need to include as many students as possible in as many activities as possible. Period. It’s because there are so many different activities,” he said, adding that with the range of sports, clubs and other extracurricular activities every student can find a role on the Tracy High campus in addition to their academic efforts.
“I don’t want any student to feel like they aren’t welcome. They all need to be included,” he said.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
