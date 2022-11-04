The Tracy City Council welcomed Maurice Francis as the newest member of the city’s Transportation Advisory Commission at its Oct. 18 meeting. Pictured left to right are Mayor Nancy Young, Mayor Pro Tem Veronica Vargas, Francis, and council members Dan Arriola, Eleassia Davis and Mateo Bedolla. Francis has been a Tracy resident since 2015, and previously served on the Planning Commission from October 2019 to March 2022. He brings his 21 years of experience as a civil engineer to the job, and hopes to put his background to good use while reviewing transportation-related studies and recommending transporation improvements around town. The five-member commission meets at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Tracy Transit Station, 50 E. 6th St. Commission agendas are at www.cityoftracy.org/government/boards-and-commissions/transportation-advisory-commission.