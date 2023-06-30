Tracy Unified School District has named a principal for Central Elementary School and assistant principals at West High School and at Bohn, Villalovoz, Hirsch, and McKinley Elementary Schools.
April Jacobs is the new principal at Central Elementary School. She has been the assistant principal at Art Freiler School for the past 2 years and was previously a teacher at Jacobson Elementary School. Jacobs earned her Master’s in Reading from Coppin State University in Baltimore, Maryland, and a Bachelor’s in Elementary Education with a minor in Adaptive Education from Carroll College in Waukesha, Wisconsin.
Hanna Green is the new assistant principal at Bohn and Villalovoz Elementary Schools. She was originally hired by TUSD as a first grade teacher at North School. She was also a private music teacher. Green received her Bachelor’s in Music Education from California Baptist University and her Master’s in Teaching and Learning from Brandman University.
Sophy Reese is returning to TUSD as an assistant principal for both Hirsch and McKinley Elementary Schools. Reese received her Bachelor’s in Liberal Studies and her Master’s in Special Education, both from the University of the Pacific. She was a program specialist with TUSD for five years and previously worked for Lincoln Unified and Manteca Unified.
Mauricio Martin is also returning to TUSD as an assistant principal at West High School. Martin was an assistant principal at Modesto City Schools for the past 4 years. Previously he was a teacher for TUSD for 11 years. He received his Admin Credential and Master’s in Education from National University.
They will all start their new roles on July 1, 2023.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
