Tracy Unified School District board members will select a new board member at a special meeting on Tuesday evening to fill the remainder of a term left vacant when Nathalia Hughes Erskine resigned from the board in late August.
Bobbie Etcheverry, communication specialist at the district, said Walter Gouveia, Carrie Grover, Lynn D. Hawkins and Cynthia Wedel will be interviewed at a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the district office board room to fill the remaining 2 years on Hughes Erskine’s term.
Applicants for the board seat must live within the TUSD elementary and high school boundaries.
Four of the seven TUSD board members, Ameni Alexander, Steve Abercrombie, Simran Kaur and Lori Souza, will have their terms expire in November while Zachary Hoffert, Ana Blanco and the board member to be selected Tuesday will end their terms in 2024.
