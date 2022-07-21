Coming out of the pandemic, the athletic department of West High has been all about change at various levels in an attempt to reset and start fresh. New coaches, new players, and – perhaps most importantly for the future – a new athletic director.
Low participation numbers and subsequent struggles on the field will be some of the most pressing issues for Stuart Hashimoto to address as he embarks on a new journey in his first year at West. A journey very much foreign to him.
Hashimoto has spent most of his life until now in the middle of all the action – coaching in some capacity. Most notably, he coached basketball at American High School and Ohlone College.
The AD role will be his first venture into the administration side of things – one that he is very excited about.
“I was initially going to start working here as a teacher but this was an opportunity that I did not want to pass up,” Hashimoto told the Tracy Press. “I’m excited to take on the role. I’m very confident in my abilities. It takes a lot if you want to do this job well but I’m looking forward to that.”
Hashimoto revealed that his brother and one of his good friends are also athletic directors at their schools in California. That may have been one of the reasons which encouraged him to accept this challenge. He has faith in his support system should he ever need a shoulder to lean on.
Most importantly, though, Hashimoto has a lifetime of experience, on and off the sidelines, to bring to a school that needs an injection of energy and fresh ideas from an athletic standpoint. That was an exciting proposition for the West administration.
In an official statement to the Tracy Press, principal Annabelle Lee said: “We are excited to have Stuart here at West High. He brings a lot of enthusiasm and knowledge to our program. We are looking forward to seeing our students and athletic program grow and thrive under his leadership.”
Many West sports teams have faced adversity over the past couple of years, mainly as a result of the massive drop off in participation numbers caused by COVID-19. With things slowly getting back to a new normal, Hashimoto is welcoming the challenges ahead.
Hashimoto and the coaches have their work cut out for them to get the Wolf Pack back to their successful ways, but the new AD has preached support and exclaimed his readiness for the near and distant future.
“Support is a huge deal for us,” he said. “That’s the biggest thing for me. I want to build up the community and make the coaches and athletes feel that my door is open. When they feel supported, their confidence picks up and I’m looking forward to building those relationships.”
As far as a plan of action goes, Hashimoto would like to first take a look at how things are currently done at the school before taking concrete steps. He realizes that revamping a whole athletic department has to be a delicate operation.
“I would like to take the first year to sit back and evaluate things,” Hashimoto said. “I want to watch our coaches do their thing and just get more students to participate.”
While that process goes on, Hashimoto would like to work with coaches and implement the use of goals into every program. He believes that being goal-oriented is a great way of getting the best out of student athletes and it ensures that there is always something to work towards.
“I’m goal-oriented myself and that’s what I want our coaches and athletes to be,” Hashimoto said. “Goals inside the classroom, on the field, inside the gym, on the track, whatever the case may be. I want them to be goal oriented at all times. We might not always be able to achieve them, but that’s what we need to be striving for.”
One of the things that Hashimoto is most excited about ahead of the upcoming school year is that with restrictions all but gone, there will once again be a lot of coaches on campus. That will in turn allow for more athlete-coach interactions.
For Hashimoto, student-athletes feeling the support and that someone is watching over them and their progress is vital in their development.
As much as having someone to fall back on can take pressure off the kids, knowing that your performance in the classroom, behavior, and everything else in between is being monitored adds healthy expectations and demands accountability.
Hashimoto knows a thing or two about athlete-coach relationships. During his high school playing days, Hashimoto tore his ACL three times and spent a lot of time doing physical therapy – an avenue that he once wanted to pursue before teaching.
The moral of that story is that coaches communicating and always supporting their athletes goes a long way in pursuit of not only success, but also human development for the outside world. Being a student athlete is just as taxing mentally as it is physically. That’s a big chunk of the foundation that Hashimoto wants to rebuild the sports programs on.
“Being injured taught me that coaches can have a big impact,” Hashimoto said. “They’re the ones that are there every day and being able to talk to the kids about the mental aspect of the game is definitely helpful. Those things always translate into life after. I want to make sure that our coaches are on board with that.”
• Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.