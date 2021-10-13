A new $50,000 grant for the Tracy Police Department will fund several traffic safety programs as the city looks to reduce the number of deaths and injuries on Tracy roads.
A news release on Tuesday said police received the grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
In a statement, Chief Sekou Millington said that traffic safety concerns are one of the highest priorities for the city.
“This grant funding enables us to educate and enhance the safety of all residents. We are entirely surrounded by three major freeways and know our city has a high volume of vehicular and pedestrian traffic. We prioritize traffic safety prevention, education and enforcement,” Millington said.
Police say the grant will fund patrols with an emphasis on the following:
• Alcohol and drug-impaired driving prevention.
• Awareness and education of the hands-free cell phone law.
• Primary causes of crashes — excess speed, failure to yield, failure to stop at stop signs or traffic signals and improper turning and lane changes.
The grant is expected to provide for several traffic safety programs including:
• Community education presentations on traffic safety issues —distracted driving, driving under the influence, speed and bicycle and pedestrian safety.
• Officer training or recertification for field sobriety testing and advanced roadside impaired driving enforcement.
The one-year grant will run through the federal fiscal year which began Oct. 1 and runs through Sept. 30, 2022.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
