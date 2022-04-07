Tracy Police arrested one man and seized 600 marijuana plants valued at $792,000 from an illegal marijuana growing operation at a south Tracy home Tuesday morning.
A news release from the Tracy Police Department said officers from the department’s Special Investigations Unit were alerted to the grow house in the 4500 block of Morning Brook Lane by an anonymous tip about the peculiar habits of the house’s occupants.
After an investigation of the house’s activities officers secured a search warrant which was served with assistance from the police department’s SWAT team. In the house officers found the 600 marijuana plants in various stages of growth.
While the search warrant was being served police say a man attempted to flee the home and was captured by officers, who arrested him and took him to San Joaquin County Jail.
The San Joaquin County Jail booking log confirms that a 36-year-old man arrested by Tracy Police was booked on three misdemeanor charges, including marijuana cultivation and sale, and then released from custody.
Police said the home had considerable modifications resulting in multiple electrical and ventilation code violations and city code enforcement officers declared the home to be uninhabitable.
