With wildfire season underway, residents should anticipate a possible new wave of Public Safety Power Shutoffs throughout the summer by PG&E. A traditional practice in rural areas that was expanded in 2019, PG&E enacts PSPS events in extreme weather conditions that leave an area at risk of a wildfire.
“For the safety of our customers and communities, PSPS continues to be a necessary tool as a last resort. We initiate Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) when the weather forecast is for such severe weather that people’s safety, lives, homes and businesses may be in danger of wildfires,” said communications person Megan McFarland in an email to Tracy Press.
At-risk areas need to meet certain criteria before they are considered for shutting down power.
“Regarding criteria, as each weather situation is unique, we carefully review a combination of factors when deciding if power must be turned off,” said McFarland.
According to McFarland, these factors include:
• Low humidity levels, generally 30% and below.
• A forecast of high winds, particularly sustained winds above 20 miles per hour and wind gusts above 30 to 40 miles per hour.
• Condition of dry material on the ground and low moisture content of vegetation.
• A Red Flag Warning declared by the National Weather Service.
• Real-time ground observations from PG&E’s Wildfire Safety Operations Center and from crews working across the service territory.
“This year, our decision-making process is evolving to also account for the presence of trees tall enough to strike power lines when determining if a PSPS event is necessary,” said McFarland.
With hot temperatures anticipated for the weekend the California Independent System Operator issued a Flex Alert on Wednesday, urging residents to conserve power to avoid any power shut offs.
“This statewide Flex Alert asks everyone to work together and conserve. Excessive heat warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service for many regions within PG&E's service territory,” said PG&E in a news release.
PG&E and CAISO made the following recommendations for residents:
• Set your thermostat at 78 degrees or higher, health permitting: Every degree you lower the thermostat means your air conditioner must work even harder to keep your home cool.
• When it's cooler outside, bring the cool air in: If the outside air is cool in the night or early morning, open windows and doors and use fans to cool your home.
• Close your shades: Sunlight passing through windows heats your home and makes your air conditioner work harder. Block this heat by keeping blinds or drapes closed on the sunny side of your home.
• Cool down with a fan: Fans keep air circulating, allowing you to raise the thermostat a few degrees and stay just as comfortable while reducing your air-conditioning costs.
• Clear the area around your AC: Your air conditioning unit will operate better if it has plenty of room to breathe. The air conditioner's outdoor unit, the condenser, needs to be able to circulate air without any interruption or obstruction. Also, dirty air filters make your air conditioner work harder to circulate air. By cleaning or replacing your filters monthly, you can improve energy efficiency and reduce costs.
In its most recent update to its policies and procedures, PG&E says it continues to work on improving how it handles PSPS events and pledges to continue to work with residents and local agencies. Moving forward residents can look forward to PSPS events that are smaller in size and shorter in length with more resources and outreach available to customers.
“We will attempt to reach customers through automated calls, texts and emails. When possible, we will provide timely information to emergency service agencies in advance of notifying customers,” reads an excerpt from its Aug. 2020 report that explained that the power company would modify its practices in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
