Altamont Corridor Express riders will have another train to board after being suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. An additional westbound and additional eastbound train reenters service May 3.
ACE officials announced the ACE 05 westbound train from Stockton to San José will begin again, departing the Tracy ACE platform at 7:11 a.m. The ACE 06 eastbound train returns, bringing passengers back from San José and its subsequent stops to Tracy at 6:11 p.m. Monday through Friday.
ACE halted two of the four train service heading west and east each day citing an almost 95% reduction in ridership. Train sizes were reduced to five cars and train lengths were adjust during the pandemic to maintain appropriate social distancing.
A fourth train scheduled to run in each direction will remain suspended.
The added train will be one of three departures from the platform at S. Tracy Boulevard and Linne Road, with trains leaving at 4:41 a.m., 6:06 a.m. and 7:11 a.m.
Eastbound trains are scheduled to arrive back in Tracy at 5:11 p.m., 6:11p.m. and 7:11 p.m.
All riders on ACE are required to wear a face covering and asked to practice social distancing. The Saturday Service Pilot Program remains suspended for the time being.
ACE officials also announced a new and improved free WIFI system that will debut on May 3.
MYACEWIFI service will be available on trains and officials say will allow riders to access emails, join conference calls or browse the internet easily.
For information on fares and schedules visit the ACE site at www.acerail.com.
