Silver-plated shovels dug ceremonial dirt from a piece of ground Thursday morning in southwest Tracy, signaling the start of construction of a long-awaited gated “active-adult” community for those 55 years of age and older.
The 134-acre project, located at the southeast corner of Valpico and Corral Hollow roads, was recently purchased from Ponderosa Homes of Pleasanton by Toll Brothers, a highly-regarded nationwide residential builder which has changed the project’s name from Tracy Village to Regency at Tracy Lakes.
As many as 590 single-family, single-story homes will be constructed at full buildout.
Construction equipment is already at the site and will begin moving dirt Monday morning, said Steve Savage, vice president for land development for Toll Brothers.
“We hope to open our first model homes in September 2022,” he said. “We plan to build an average of 75 homes a year.”
Savage said the project’s site is located well, and an active adult community is something the Tracy area needs.
Three lakes carry out the development’s new name, and there is park land, including a dog park, bringing the total to 12 acres.
A recreation-lifestyle center of 1.5 acres features what the developer calls “premium resort-style amenities.”
A gated entry leads to extensive landscaping, multi-use trails and open space.
Valpico Road on the northern side of the project will be widened to four lanes plus a center turn lane, a masonry wall, landscaped buffer and walkways.
In developing plans for Regency at Tracy Lakes beginning in 2011, the Ponderosa Homes land-acquisition staff, headed by Jeff Schroeder, had to scale two major hurdles.
The first was overcoming the 600-houses-per year limits placed by the city of Tracy to conform to Measure A, the slow-growth measure approved by Tracy voters in 2000.
Since Tracy Hills and Ellis housing developments are using most of the available housing units, Ponderosa Homes decided to gather sufficient signatures to place Measure K on a December 2015 special-election ballot. The measure amended the city’s growth-management ordinance to create a special allocation for active-adult communities. It passed with a 78 percent “yes” vote.
The Tracy City Council then approved the changes.
Gaining approval of the San Joaquin County Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) to annex the project land to the city of Tracy along with 42 parcels of land along Valpico Road across the road from the project and also 37 homes along Corral Hollow Road adjacent to it took some patience and doing. After concerns of owners of existing homes were addressed, LACO gave its approval in December 2019.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
