People gathered outside Tracy City Hall on Friday evening for a vigil in memory of lives lost to police brutality, including George Floyd, whose death at the hands of police in Minneapolis sparked protests across the country.
The vigil organized by community activists featured student speakers and members of the community rallying the crowd. The group knelt in silence and listened as someone read aloud the names of people who had been killed by police.
Other “Central Valley United” vigils took place at the same time in Manteca, Modesto, Turlock, Merced and Madera.
