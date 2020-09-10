Fire tore through a three-car garage and destroyed a trailer at a home in the 600 block of Alden Glen Drive Wednesday afternoon.
Police and fire were called to the home at 2 :16 p.m. for a report of flames coming from the garage of a two-story home.
Battalion Chief Chris Martin said the first fire engine and truck from Station 91 a short way down the road was first to arrive and found flames rolling out of all the garage doors and a trailer burning in the driveway.
A column of black smoke could be seen from several blocks away in downtown Tracy.
martin said crews went into an “aggressive rescue” after they were told there was a resident still in the house in a bedroom above the burning garage. crews were able to bring the resident out of the home safely and uninjured.
Firefighters had to cut the garage doors open to reach the fire inside. The trailer was destroyed and flames could be seen coming from a small propane tank in the trailer debris.
Smoke from the fire filled the attic and crews cut holes to ventilate the attic and make sure the fire didn’t extended into the house.
Police closed Alden Glen Drive and helped evacuate houses on either side and one home on Fawn Glen Drive behind the house on fire.
Fire crews sent up a drone to help monitor the progress of the fire.
Two people were injured in the fire with minor to moderate injuries. One was one of the home’s residents who was burned when they tried some early firefighting efforts. The resident was taken to county hospital with non-life threatening injuries from the burns. A neighbor who tried to help had some smoke inhalation and was treated by ambulance crews.
Firefighters had the fire under control in about 25 minutes and were able to keep the fire contained to the garage and trailer.
Several animals were also rescued from the fire including a litter of eight puppies.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation and no cost estimate of the damages was available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.