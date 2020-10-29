The San Joaquin County Agricultural Hall of Fame has extended its deadline for nomination until Dec. 2.
Every year for the past 36 years the hall of fame has honored outstanding leaders, mentors and innovators in agriculture. Recent honorees include Everett Rankins of Tracy, who developed a mechanical system at his Naglee Road farm that allowed faster and less labor-intensive method of baling hay. He is part of the hall of fame’s Class of 2019.
There won’t be an in-person induction ceremony this year for the Class of 2020, but the hall of fame does plan to hold a banquet in 2021 as soon as the county deems large gatherings to be safe from COVID-19.
Inductees have their photos and biographies on display at the San Joaquin Historical Society and Museum at Micke Grove Park, and they are also listed at the Greater Stockton Chamber of Commerce website: http://stocktonchamber.org/ag-hall-of-fame/.
Nomination forms are also at the chamber’s website, www.stocktonchamber.org, or by calling Timm Quinn at 292-8423.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.