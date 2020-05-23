A California Air National Guard airplane will fly over Sutter Tracy Community Hospital on Monday as a Memorial Day salute to health care providers, first responders and other essential workers in the fight against COVID-19.
A four-engine HC-130J Combat King aircraft from the 129th Rescue Wing stationed at the Moffett Air National Guard base in Mountain View is scheduled to pass over the Tracy hospital at 1:05 p.m.
For the past few weeks, as part of the America Strong program, military aircraft have flown over hospitals and other health care centers to show support for their work fighting the pandemic.
The Air National Guard will begin the Memorial Day flyover over the Central and Salinas valleys, launching from Moffett Field around 11:30 a.m. to begin passes near the East Bay and North Bay.
The HC-130J Combat King will head toward Sacramento and then turn south toward San Joaquin County.
The aircraft will pass over San Joaquin General Hospital in French Camp at 1 p.m. before arriving over Tracy. From here, it will turn toward Manteca for a pass over Kaiser Permanente Manteca Medical Center and Doctors Hospital of Manteca at 1:09 p.m.
The flight over the valley will end in Gilroy at 2:05 p.m.
A map of the route and times can be found on the 129th Rescue Wing’s Facebook page.
