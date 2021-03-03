A crowd of over 150 people gathered Saturday evening for a candlelight vigil in honor of lifetime Tracy resident Craig Singleton, who died at the age of 49 years old last Monday after being struck by a vehicle in the alleyway behind Sunset Liquors at Grant Line Road and Parker Avenue.
The vigil was organized by longtime friend of Singleton’s, Troy Posas – who considered Singleton his brother – and took place at the scene of the incident. A memorial display was set up at the site where Singleton was struck. Mourners placed candles, flowers, beverages and other trinkets to represent their love and memories of Singleton. Family members flew paper lanterns that were floated in the sky at dusk.
Posas said the gathering was meant to both celebrate Singleton’s life and to also bring awareness to his large and lingering presence in the Tracy community.
“He struck something in our soul. We may not have known at the time, but we sure as hell know now. And that'll never be forgotten. Ever,” said Posas. “This is also showing the community that he wasn’t just somebody that was back there that lost his life. We are here to let them know that they need to have a full investigation.”
The Tracy Press reported last week that officers were dispatched to the alley at 3:41 p.m. where they found Singleton with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.
According to Tracy Police Department, no arrests have been made at this time but the driver of the vehicle in question has been identified and is cooperating with the investigation. No details about the driver or the vehicle have been released.
After a week, family members and close friends of Singleton are seeking answers. Their biggest question is “why hasn’t an arrest been made?”
“It's a hit-and-run, and I feel like they at least should be put behind bars. Because if this was anybody else, they would be behind bars. If this was any other ethnicity, they would be behind bars,” said Darius Singleton, Craig’s only son. “If they’re cooperating and we’re cooperating, why can’t we have answers? We don’t got nothing.”
A celebration of life for Singleton will be held Saturday, March 13 at 2 p.m. at McDonald Park in Tracy.
Anyone who witnessed the accident or has any information about it is asked to contact Cpl. Erik Speaks at 831-6676 or Sgt. Joel Petty at 831-6505.
• Contact Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.