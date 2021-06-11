A Deuel Vocational Institution prison inmate is accused of filing fraudulent unemployment insurance claims from his prison cell and is one of four people indicted in a $1.2 million fraud scheme targeting the California Employment Development District.
A news release from the United States Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of California said a 16-count indictment was unsealed on June 10 charging Kenneth Ray Hawkins, 47, of Tracy, along with Jaqueline Marie Marquez, Alyssa Marie Jones and Ebony Chanel Jones on charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and mail fraud.
A grand jury had returned the indictment on May 13 alleging the four people conspired and then executed a plan to defraud by filing fraudulent unemployment claims with the EDD and seeking Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The indictment states that between June 2020 and January 2021 – while Hawkins was an inmate at DVI – a state prison east of Tracy, he gathered identity information including names and social security numbers of California prison inmates and other people and hen used an unauthorized cell phone to file fraudulent unemployment insurance claims from his cell using the identity information he had collected.
The unemployment insurance claims stated, among other things, the claimants had recently lost their jobs or couldn’t find employment because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The indictment stated the claims were fraudulent because, for example, the inmates were incarcerated, not recently employed and ineligible for unemployment insurance benefits.
Hawkins had the eBenefits mailed to various addresses around California that were under control of the three co-defendants. EDD approved dozens of the fraudulent claims and authorized Bank of America to issue debit cards for the benefits. The scheme sought more than $1.2 million and EDD paid out more than $900,00 on the fraudulent claims. The three co-defendants picked up the debit cards and used them to withdraw cash from ATMs across California.
Alyssa Jones and Ebony Jones made their first court appearance in the Central District of California and were released on bond. Marquez has not appeared in court yet and Hawkins remains in state prison on an unrelated conviction.
The case is being investigated by the U.S. Postal Service Inspection Service, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Office of Correctional Safety, the DVI Investigative Services Unit and the EDD’s Investigation Division.
If convicted, each defendant faces a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each of the 16 counts.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
