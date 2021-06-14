Tracy residents can take a stand against crime in their neighborhoods as the National Night Out returns on Aug. 3 after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Caravans of police, city officials and community partners will fan out, visiting several of the Neighborhood Watch groups hosting parties, potluck dinners and social gatherings.
In its 38th year, the National Night Out program promotes police and community partnerships, bringing them together under positive circumstances.
Communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories and military take part each year, coming together on the first Tuesday in August, with Texas observing the event in October.
Neighborhoods can register their National Night Out activities with the Tracy Police Department. Registration forms are available at the police department, 1000 Civic Center Drive, or by visiting www.tracypd.com.
Caravan visits to registered events on National Night Out are made on a first come, first served basis.
Completed registration forms can be returned to the police department, faxed to 831-4022 or emailed to cherise.acosta@tracypd.com. The deadline to register with TPD is June 25.
For more information about Tracy’s National Night Out observance, contact police crime prevention specialist Cherise Acosta at 831-6614.
