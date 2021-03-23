A new “Support Tracy” marketing campaign hopes to boost local businesses and strengthen Tracy’s economy.
The city – in conjunction with the Tracy Chamber of Commerce and the Tracy City Center Association – launched new marketing materials, including a new digital business directory, along with shop local advertising on social media, newsletters, television, radio and window decals touting the shop local business theme.
In a news release from the city, the “Support Tracy” was the result of a small business COVID-19 strategies committee formed by the city council in December.
The new marketing campaign looks to highlight the importance of spending locally to support small businesses to strengthen Tracy’s economy.
According to the city’s Small Business Survey, more than half of local businesses only had enough cash to last six months or less and were disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new digital businesses directory can be found at www.tracychamber.org/business-directory on the chamber’s website. It will be updated periodically to make sure the business information stays accurate.
The directory includes contact information and directions to the listed businesses.
Small business owners can pick up a “Support Tracy “window decal to display in their storefront by contacting the Tracy Chamber, 835-2131 or TCCA, 597-0073.
