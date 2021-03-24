A three-car collision killed two Stockton teens on Interstate 205 west of 11th Street early Sunday morning.
The San Joaquin County Coroner’s identified the victims on Tuesday as a 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy.
A news release from the California Highway Patrol office said the accident happened at 1:40 a.m. when the driver of a 2003 Mitsubishi was heading east at about 65 mph in the right lane on I-205 just west of the 11th Street overcrossing.
Investigators said the 20-year-old driver from Seaside failed to follow a curve in the road and drove onto the dirt shoulder on the south side of the freeway.
The car continued east on the shoulder and then veered back into the freeway and overturned, throwing the driver and the two teens from the vehicle. The car landed on its wheels facing south blocking the middle and right lanes while the boy’s body landed in the right lane of the freeway.
A 2009 Dodge traveling east in the middle lane at about 65mph collided with the wreckage of the Mitsubishi, injuring two passengers.
A third vehicle, a 2000 Subaru, was also heading east in the right lane at about 65 mph when the driver reported seeing the boy lying in the roadway. The driver of the Subaru braked but was unable to stop and struck the boy in the road. He was later pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
The girl was taken to San Joaquin County Hospital where she died of her injuries. The driver who was thrown from the car was also taken to county hospital with major internal injuries.
The crash closed the eastbound lanes of the freeway for about three hours as officers investigated the crash. The Mitsubishi was towed to the CHP for further inspection.
The news release form the CHP states the three people thrown from the overturned car were not using safety equipment and the crash investigation is ongoing.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
