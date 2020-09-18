The city of Tracy’s economic development department announced this week that Amazon is adding 1,100 new jobs to its Tracy operations.
Tracy economic development management analyst Barbara Harb said that the company, which operates fulfillment centers on Chrisman Road in Tracy’s Northeast Industrial Area and on International Parkway in the ProLogis International Park of Commerce, is gearing up for a busy holiday season.
Both centers cover more than 1 million square feet each, and Harb estimates that more than 2,500 workers are already employed at the Chrisman Road center, and another 1,000 work at the International Parkway site.
In a statement released on Monday, City Manager Jenny Haruyama highlighted the role that Amazon, and 1,100 new jobs with a starting wage of $15.75 and full benefits, has on the local economy.
“Tracy continues to be a valued, strategic partner in Amazon’s global supply chain as demonstrated by another significant investment in our community,” she said. “As high unemployment lingers due to the effects of the coronavirus health crisis, job opportunities like these, that provide full benefits on day one, can make a substantial impact in one’s community.”
To apply for a job at Amazon, go to amazon.com/apply.
