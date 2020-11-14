Online retailer Amazon has opened its third major logistics center in Tracy, adding a 1 million square-foot sorting center within the Prologis International Park of Commerce.
Amazon spokesman Xavier Van Chau said that Amazon workers had been on-site at 6250 Promontory Pkwy. since last week, and the company brought the new facility online as of Wednesday morning, with Thursday the official first day of operations.
The new building, known as TCY5, is set up to sort packages before they are transferred to a delivery station or to any of Amazon’s partners that make final deliveries to customers.
Van Chau said that the site employs 600 workers now and will continue to hire workers.
“That will grow over time. That’s what we’ve created so far,” Van Chau said. The company announced back in September that it planned to add 1,100 workers in Tracy as part of its seasonal hiring effort.
“Often those seasonal employees can become full-time employees,” Van Chau said.
Van Chau confirmed that about 2,800 people already work for Amazon in Tracy, including about 1,500 at OAK4 at 1555 Chrisman Rd. and about 1,300 at SJC7, 188 International Pkwy., at the corner of Schulte Road and International Parkway in the ProLogis International Park of Commerce.
Van Chau added that jobs at the new center start at $15 per-hour and include a $1,500 hiring bonus. Those interested in open positions at Amazon should visit the company online at amazon.force.com.
