Animal Rescue of Tracy introduced two new programs aimed at providing mutually beneficial opportunities to local youth.
To streamline its volunteer program, ART introduced a brand new web-based training module for junior volunteers, which lays out the fundamentals for volunteering with the non-profit. ART also introduced the new Compassion to Action internship program in partnership with Taylor Farms, where students would commit to a specific shift for the duration of the school year.
“If students are looking to build their resume, either to in preparation for college, or in preparation for career out of high school, this is an internship that will provide that for them,” said Sarah McNamara, director of fundraisers and ART’s youth mentorship program. “It’s community service. As we've seen over the years, and especially during the pandemic, (it) has decreased significantly. So, if colleges see that an individual, such as a Compassion to Action intern, who has showed up for their position an entire year without pay, that says a lot about the integrity of that student.”
ART was previously recognized at the 2019 Mayor’s Benefit for its PROMPTS program, which rewards junior volunteers – students aged 14 to 17 years old – with an extra incentive for when they take initiative and go above and beyond during a shift. This can range from helping to promote the rescue to helping a fellow volunteer with a harder task. The PROMPTS acronym stands for
• Punctual
• Respectful to public/ART members
• Offer help without being asked
• Maintain cleanliness of assigned areas
• Promote fundraiser events
• Take initiative with visitors from social distance
• Share rescue’s 411
In addition to participating in the PROMPTS program, junior volunteers will now be required to complete the web-based training and will have up to an hour to complete it. One hour of volunteer services will be awarded for completing this task and those who complete the training will be able to volunteer with the rescue for special events, the weekend adoption fairs or as a cat cuddler during the rescue’s monthly two-week-long cat adoption events at PetSmart, with parent supervision.
“It sounds really cute and fun, you know, cuddling with the cats. But it's more of cleaning their cages, getting them fed, changing their water, making sure they look happy and are healthy,” said McNamara. “And then of course playing with them. It's fun. And I mean, you can cat cuddle as long as you want.”
Those who participate in the Compassion to Action internship program have a slightly higher level of commitment and will be designated for specific volunteer shifts for throughout the schoolyear. Students who successfully complete the program will be eligible to be entered for a $500 monetary prize sponsored by Taylor Farms and will also receive a neck gaiter, a letterman jacket patch, certificate of achievement and a personalized letter of recommendation from the rescue.
McNamara said that over 30 junior volunteers have been certified so far and that students should contact the rescue if they are interested in the internship program. Right now, the rescue is looking for more cat cuddlers and interns for the weekend adoption fair.
To learn more about Animal Rescue of Tracy and its various programs, visit animalrescuetracy.org.
• Contact Brianna Guillory at bguillory@tracypress.com or 209-830-4229.
