Animal Rescue of Tracy has dedicated the month of November to giving back to the Tracy community.
Kicking off the month will be the organization’s Microchip-A-Thon on Nov. 6. For a $10 donation residents can bring their cat or dog for a curbside microchip check, a pet goodie and a voucher to have their pet microchipped – typically a $50-plus value.
According to a press release sent out by the rescue, one out of every three pets will go missing in their lifetime, with 90% of pets that don’t have a microchip never finding their way home. The American Humane Association estimated that over 10 million are lost or stolen in the U.S. every year.
Because of these numbers, ART microchips every dog and cat that enters the rescue’s care and gets adopted out.
“This is something we started doing many years ago with dogs, and about four years ago with all of our cats as a way to go ahead and ensure that if for whatever reason one gets out, that as soon as they're found, they can be scanned, and they can tell who the microchip belongs to. And then they can go ahead and get ahold of the owner, which is extremely important,” said Julie Selner, president of ART.
A study conducted by the Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association found that the return-to-owner rate for microchipped dogs from shelters was over 52% versus 22% for those not microchipped, and the return-to-owner rate for cats was 38% versus 2% for those not microchipped.
ART partnered with sponsors Liquid Design Aquatic Consulting, Dr. Thomas Ross Veterinary Services and Puppy Cake to offer an affordable microchipping option for residents who may need to choose between microchipping their furbaby or paying for a necessity, such as food.
“Microchips are becoming really something that gives peace of mind to people who have a dog or a cat, because they know that they can prove that they own that cat or dog that is the part of their family. So that's one of the real big necessities to having a microchip,” said Selner. “But a lot of people can't afford it. You know, senior citizens, people on lower income scale, they can't afford something like that. And so that was why we decided to go ahead and do this as a way to give back to the community and give back to the community in a way that will go ahead and benefit the animals ultimately.”
Up to 160 dogs and cats – two per-household – will be able to register for the Microchip-A-Thon on Oct. 23 and must sign up for a designated time slot upon registering.
Family-run business Liquid Design Aquatic Consulting, the sponsor of the vouchers that will be redeemable at the office of Dr. Ross, said this initiative was personal to them.
“We wanted to give back to our community, especially with it being like November, December. The holidays are coming around. With our first boxer we ever had when we lived in Tracy, he actually got out during Fourth of July, and he didn't have a chip,” said Taylor Toland, who handles the outreach at her dad’s company. “It was a big deal for us. All of our animals are chipped now. So, it's something that is close to our hearts, being animal lovers. Owning a company in town, we just wanted to really reach out to our community, let our community know, like, ‘Hey, we're here. We care.’”
During November, Animal Rescue of Tracy also plans to participate in other giving events, including partnering up with local non-profits to provide holiday packs for K9 military troops and donating bags of petfood to the Senior Thanksgiving hosted by the Tracy Rotary Club.
Those interested in signing up for the Microchip-A-Thon on Nov. 6 can visit https://32auctions.com/microchipathon starting Oct. 23. Timeslots for pickup start at noon and space is limited.
• Contact Brianna Guillory at bguillory@tracypress.com or 209-830-4229.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.