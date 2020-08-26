A proposal to annex 180 acres on the southeast corner of Corral Hollow and Valpico roads, including 135.2 acres for the 590-home Tracy Village subdivision, appeared to gain favor with most of the voters who cast their ballots on the measure Tuesday.
Measure T was the only question on the special-election ballot for voters living along the edges of the proposed subdivision. As of Tuesday, the measure had 14 voters in favor and eight opposed. The elections office has 30 days to account for any late-arriving mailed ballots and to certify the results.
The area includes 37 homes that are under the county's jurisdiction. Approval of Measure T would not only clear the way for Ponderosa Homes to build Tracy Village, an age-restricted, 50-and-over community, but would also shift existing property owners into the city limits. That would allow them to connect to city water and sewer services, though they could stay on their existing wells and septic systems if they chose.
Tracy voters approved Measure K in December 2015, allowing Ponderosa Homes an exemption to the city’s growth management ordinance for Tracy Village. The San Joaquin Local Agency Formation Commission then approved annexation of 180 acres on Oct. 10, 2019, but nearly half the registered voters and one property owner in the area objected to the annexation, requiring LAFCo to call for the special election.
