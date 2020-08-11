A handful of Tracy-area voters will make a decision on Aug. 25 on the completion of the Tracy Village annexation.
Ponderosa Homes plans to build a 590-home subdivision on 135.2 acres on the southeast corner of Corral Hollow and Valpico roads. There are also 42 neighboring lots along both roads, including 37 homes, that are subject to annexation as well.
Tracy voters approved Measure K in December 2015, allowing Ponderosa Homes an exemption to the city’s growth management ordinance for Tracy Village, planned as a gated and age-restricted, 50-and-over community.
At its meeting Oct. 10, 2019, the San Joaquin Local Agency Formation Commission then approved the annexation of 180 acres, including the Tracy Village land and all the parcels adjacent to that land along Corral Hollow and Valpico roads, into the city of Tracy.
Nearly half the registered voters and one property owner in the annexation area objected to the annexation, though, requiring LAFCo to call for the special election. The county agency’s board of directors passed a resolution Dec. 12, 2019, calling for the special election.
The Aug. 25 special election has just one issue on it. Measure T would complete the annexation of Tracy Village as well as annexation of the neighboring properties, effectively switching jurisdiction over those parcels from county governance to city control.
The impartial analysis of the measure states that while existing homeowners surrounding Tracy Village would be eligible to connect to city water and sewer services, they would also be allowed to continue using their private wells and septic system if they chose to do so, though they would not be allowed to build new systems should those now in place fail.
Ponderosa Homes has paid the required fees for those 37 homeowners to connect to city services and has created a $5,000 escrow account for each property owner to pay for the changeover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.