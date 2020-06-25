Vandalism of a classroom at Poet-Christian School with anti-Semitic graffiti is being investigated as a hate crime by the Tracy Police Department.
Officers were called to the school the evening of June 12 for a burglary report. The campus at 1701 S. Central Ave. had been closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and school security guards found that someone had broken into two portable classrooms.
They told the police the rooms had been ransacked and marked with derogatory, anti-Semitic words and symbols.
The police department notified the FBI and released the following statement Tuesday:
“The Tracy Police Department will never tolerate any act of hatred or bias-motivated crimes. Our investigators are working diligently to identify and hold those responsible accountable.”
Tracy Unified School District is working with Tracy Crime Stoppers to offer a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest for this hate crime.
Detective Gustavo Cisneros can be reached at gustavo.cisneros@tracypd.com or 831-6615.
Tips can also be submitted to Tracy Crime Stoppers at 831-4847, at www.tracycrimestoppers.com or through the P3 Tips app.
