A former Tracy City Council member and a local attorney have prevailed again in their lawsuit to prevent a local developer from collecting building permits in excess of what is needed to complete a residential development at the south end of town.
The California Court of Appeal, Third Appellate District, filed its decision this week on the case, Mary Mitracos vs. City of Tracy and Surland Communities LLC, upholding a San Joaquin County Superior Court ruling from February 2020 that a development agreement between the city and the developer is invalid.
At issue is what’s known as the second amendment to the 2013 development agreement between the city and developer. The agreement gave Surland priority status to take out residential growth allotments (RGAs) for the Ellis Development, up to 225 per-year. That works out as an advantage for the developer as the city’s growth management ordinance limits growth allotments to 750 per-year.
In exchange Surland would provide the city with 16 acres for a new aquatics center plus $10 million to go toward design and construction of the center.
The 2018 amendment was similar to the first development agreement between the city and the developer in 2008, which gave Surland priority status for up to 2,250 growth allotments. At that time it was still unclear how many homes would be in the Ellis project, but it was expected to be somewhere between 1,000 and 2,250.
Local attorney Mark Connolly, who represented former councilwoman Mitracos in the most recent case, said that 2008 agreement was invalid because it contemplated that Surland would use its growth allotments for projects other than Ellis, which would be in violation of Government Code provisions that such an agreement must identify the specific property to which the agreement would be applied.
The 2013 agreement specified that growth allotments would be applied to the lands within the Ellis Specific Plan. The 2018 amendment maintained that Ellis would still get 2,250 growth allotments, and subsequent amendments would determine if excess allotments could be applied to other properties.
“In 2013 the city fixed that problem and in 2018 they added the problem back in,” Connolly said this week.
Since then the city has approved nearly the entire Ellis Specific Plan area for development, including 965 homes, meaning it would still have priority status for another 1,285 growth allotments. Surland has also added another subdivision, The Avenues, to the Ellis plan, accounting for another 480 homes just north of Ellis.
“Under the development agreement Ellis was allocated way more RGAs than it needed, as the decision says,” Connolly added. Those can’t be used anywhere else. They’ve pretty well built out Ellis, and they’ve used all of the RGAs that they could use. They can’t take those RGAs under the development agreement, which the court had determined to be void, and use them on The Avenues or anywhere else.”
Surland CEO Les Serpa said this week that the company has yet to meet with legal counsel to decide if there will be any further appeals or challenges to the ruling, but the ruling doesn’t change anything that Surland has done up to this point.
“There is no effect on the existing Ellis or The Avenues, on RGAs or how things are built. This decision has no effect on that whatsoever,” he said.
One of the other provisions of the 2018 amendment is that Surland would take the lead on developing the aquatics center, and the invalidation of that amendment puts that project back into the city’s hands. The city expects to spend about $65 million on the center. In addition to the $10 million from Surland the city would also used money from Measure V, the half-cent sales tax approved by Tracy voters in 2016, to pay for it.
Mitracos said she hopes the most recent ruling is the last word on the case.
“Surland does have the right to appeal it to the California Supreme Court. I hope they don’t, because it would be a waste of time and money, but I don’t know what they’re going to do,” Mitracos said.
“The last thing I heard from the city council … was that Surland had asked if they would consider opening up the development agreement and (the council) said no. The city council said they weren’t interested in doing that,” she said.
“I would point out that Surland has tried to negotiate amendments to their 2008 DA. The last three times they have been held illegal, all three times. I personally think it is time for Surland to stop trying to negotiate the development agreement. The 2013 development agreement stands.”
With the city in control of the aquatics center development, the tentative timeline for completion of the center, as of about a year ago, was a 2026 opening. Optimistic projections on Measure V revenue from earlier this year indicate that project could move up 2 years.
Serpa said that Surland continues to work with the city on the aquatics center, with the city taking the lead role.
“I don’t think this changes the direction of the swim center at all in that we were already working together with the city staff and consultants to wrap up design development,” Serpa said. “The concept plan has already been approved by city council. We’re working toward the city taking over the construction documents, the bidding and construction, because they felt it’s something that they really wanted to do, and it would be best to handle it in that way.”
