Tracy Councilmember and San Joaquin County Deputy District Attorney Dan Arriola is among the top 40 lawyers under the age of 40 in the United States honored by the national LGBT Bar Association and is the only lawyer out of the eight recognized in California that is from the Central Valley. He is also one of only two prosecutors to be recognized.
“Each year, the LGBT Bar recognizes LGBTQ+ legal professionals under the age of 40 who have distinguished themselves in their field and have demonstrated a profound commitment to LGBTQ+ equality,” said a press release sent out by Arriola’s office on behalf of the association.
According to the press release and the organization’s website, the National LGBT Bar Association consists of lawyers, judges and other legal professionals, law students, activists, and affiliated lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender legal organizations.
“The LGBT Bar promotes justice in and through the legal profession for the LGBTQ+ community in all its diversity,” the association further explains.
Arriola is a Tracy native and was sworn in as a lawyer in December 2014, becoming one of the youngest lawyers in the state to start his own criminal defense law practice. Just a year later, he accepted his position as Deputy District Attorney and was the first openly LGBTQ person of color to become a prosecutor.
“I grew up in the city of Tracy, and I decided to come back home, because I really wanted to serve this community in particular. And, for me, public service, started as an attorney. And that later grew into also being an elected official. But the foundation for how I wanted to serve was in being a lawyer,” said Arriola. “It's just really humbling to receive this honor and recognition, especially at a national level. And it's something that we don't see too often, particularly in the Central Valley.”
In 2018, Arriola become the first openly LGBTQ elected official in the history of Tracy when he took his seat as a city councilmember, after enduring and overcoming what he described as hateful anti-LGBTQ attacks for the duration of his campaign.
“For me, that was, you know, a really personal thing, because I grew up in the city of Tracy, when there was a lot of hesitancy around the LGBT community. I experienced a lot of anti-LGBT rhetoric growing up here…And so it felt like, people weren't really receptive to the LGBT community growing up here. So to see how the how the community has progressed, and the change that has been successful over the past few years, is really heartwarming,” said Arriola. “Tracy has come a long ways. But I still do believe that we have a ways to go. And I think it's really important that you know, we strive to embrace diversity in all of its forms here in our community.”
During his time on Council, has strived toward introducing progressive and pro-LGBTQ policies along with other city efforts. In 2018 the City of Tracy recognized LGBTQ history month and flew the pride flag in front of City Hall for the first time. These efforts extended to the City of Stockton and the offices of San Joaquin County. In 2020, Arriola authored the now enacted “Tracy Equity and Empowerment Initiative,” which is being used as a model of social equity reform for city policies throughout California.
Arriola also says the county is taking internal steps by hosting luncheons and workshops about inclusivity and diversity in the workplace. He has hosted some of those sessions, relating to challenges that LGBT professionals face in a workplace environment.
“It really is an honor to be a role model for, not only just our Tracy community, but for the LGBT community nationally,” said Arriola. “And I think it's really important because it proves that anyone within the LGBT community can build a career and can live their true authentic self and still achieve success – even in smaller towns, where maybe they felt uncomfortable growing up.”
Learn more about the “40 Best LGBT Lawyers Under 40” Class of 2021 award recipients at https://lgbtbar.org/programs/awards/best-lgbtq-lawyers-under-40/.
• Contact Brianna Guillory at bguillory@tracypress.com or 209-830-4229.
