The Tracy African American Association is seeking all past recipients of the associations’ Wayne Nelson Scholarship for a reunion this summer.
The TAAA will host its Health and Education and Scholarship Recipients 2021 Virtual Conference on July 17, which will include a celebration of the past 20 years of awarding these scholarships to local students. Part of the program will be an update on where these scholarship recipents are today.
For information contact Gwendolyn White at vicepresident@taaa.net, or education chair Olinga Yarber-Alexander at olingaalexander7@gmail.com, or call (510) 589-6445.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
