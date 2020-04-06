The California News Publishers Association announced its 2019 California Journalism Awards on Tuesday, including recognition for the Tracy Press.
Photo editor Glenn Moore won a first-place award in the Sports Action Photo category for a moment captured at home plate in an April 12 Kimball High baseball game.
He also received second-place awards for News Photo and Artistic Photo and a fifth-place award for Sports Feature Photo.
The newspaper was named a finalist for General Excellence, the highest honor possible for an organization, among weekly papers with comparable circulation. A judge praised the Tracy Press as having “a strong sense of place.”
