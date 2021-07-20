Tracy police are teaming up with the Tracy Family Resource Center to help give students from low-income families a head start when they return to the classroom in early August.
The Stuff the Cruiser school supply drive is underway, collecting backpacks and backpacks filled paper, notebooks, binders and all the rest of school supplies they will need as in person instruction begins for TUSD students on Aug. 9.
David Eveler, Community Partnership for Families community development manager, and members of the Tracy Police Department were outside Walmart accepting donations. He said it was important to help families with some of the expenses heading back to school.
“When you start talking about a backpack, it can be up to 50 dollars in cost and a lot of families just don’t have that for a backpack,” Eveler said. “One of the things we want to see is each family or each child put their best foot forward when it comes to the school year. So if they are prepared with what they need to learn, that’s our concern. We want to make sure to help them out.”
Eveler estimates the department will hand out about 400 backpacks for students in kindergarten through high school.
“You would be shocked to know how many low-income families are in the Tracy area,” Eveler said. “A lot of our farming families, they don’t make a lot. Not to mention there are still a lot of places that are shut down and people just don’t have the money. So, it’s really important because a lot of people are in financial struggles right now.”
The donation drives will fill backpacks with all the school necessities including paper, pencils, pens, notebooks, binders glue sticks, rulers, crayons, composition books and USB flash drives for the upper grades. Cash donations are also accepted toward purchasing school supplies.
“Cash is the best thing. When it comes to donations, we may have a ton of one thing and very little of something else that way we can go out and purchase it,” Eveler said.
He was not sure what the demand for school supplies would be as students get ready to return to campus for in-person instruction.
“I have to believe that a lot of people bought stuff last year anticipating schools were going to open and it didn’t so they may just reuse that…We never know what the demand is,” Eveler said.
He said they are often scrambling at the last minute to buy more supplies to make sure there are enough backpacks to go around for everyone.
School supplies that are not handed out will be saved for next year.
To receive a backpack donation, families have to register in advance with the Tracy Family Resource Center, 35 E. 10th Street, Ste. A.
“There’s a form that needs to be filled out but at least they can call down and we’ll set up a time to register them,” Eveler said. “And if you are already one of our families you just need to call down and put your kids on the list.”
Officer will return to Walmart for another donation collection this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations can also be left at the Tracy Family Resource Center office or at the Tracy Police Department lobby, 1000 Civic Center Drive during business hours.
Eveler said Police Chief Sekou Millington will help distribute the filled backpacks at the resource center on the week before school starts.
For more information on the backpack donation contact the resource center at 209-229-4922 or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/CPFSJTRACY.
Interfaith School supply drives needs manpower
Tracy Interfaith Ministries is looking for some help in putting together and distributing school supply donations as they prepare backpack donations for children of clients heading back to school
Interfaith director Carrie Grover said they began their annual backpack drive in early July.
The faith-based nonprofit at 311 W. Grant Line Road gives food and other assistance to low-income families and individuals living within the Tracy Unified and Lammersville Unified school districts.
Interfaith received a grant that helped fund the school supplies drive and were able to purchase enough supplies for about 600 backpacks for children in kindergarten through high school.
The school supplies staples included paper, pencils notebooks and crayons they will also give students a water bottle and USB flash drive.
“If anybody still wanted to contribute, they are more than welcome to. We can store stuff for next year — it’s not like oh please don’t give us anymore — we’re always happy to take donations,” Grover said. “We didn’t get a funding amount for the entire amount so a monetary donation would work to help us to recoup some of the costs.”
Grover said she does need help in putting the donations together and distributing them to clients.
“We have all the stuff the stuff back in the room that needs to be put in actual backpacks and sorted into the correct ages,” Grover said.
Volunteers are also needed to help hand out the backpacks Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then again, the following week at the same times. Grover said the goal is to distribute all the backpacks before school begins on the second week of August.
Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Grover at 209-836-5424 or email her at info@tracyinterfaith.org.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Tracy Back 2 School drive
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Tracy is need school supply donations for their Back 2 School drive.
The club has corporate partners that help with some of the donations but still need backpacks and the supplies to fill them with.
Backpacks and school supplies donations can be dropped off at the Lowell Avenue clubhouse from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m through Friday and again on the last day, Monday.
For more information on the drive or what supplies are needed call the club at 209-832-2582.
